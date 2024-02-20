Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange patrons showed their generosity when they supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society twice in Fall 2023. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8248057
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-QY289-1001
|Resolution:
|2268x3543
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrons’ Generosity Benefits Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patrons’ Generosity Benefits Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT