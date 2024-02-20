Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrons’ Generosity Benefits Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.26.2023

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange patrons showed their generosity when they supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society twice in Fall 2023. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

