Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange patrons showed their generosity when they supported the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society twice in Fall 2023. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.21.2024 10:03 Photo ID: 8248057 VIRIN: 230926-N-QY289-1001 Resolution: 2268x3543 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrons’ Generosity Benefits Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.