Spotlight: Rick Watson - Design Electrical Engineer, Military Design E&C DM

TULSA, Okla.—Rick Watson's journey with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District began in 2014 when he left Olin Corporation in Illinois to move to Oklahoma.



He began his USACE career in hydropower branch and later transitioned to engineering and construction. The transition to engineering and construction branch gave him an opportunity to work on military projects.

"I made the switch to the military construction side of the house from hydropower because it allowed me to serve those in the military and give back to them," said Watson.



As an electrical designer on the advanced individual training complex at Fort Sill, Watson can serve incoming soldiers. This complex encompasses living, dining, and training operations where incoming soldiers can live, eat, train, and work together.



Watson's review process ensures every detail of the specifications on a project meets stringent codes and military standards, emphasizing his commitment to service members and their safety. His role goes beyond technicalities; he actively listens to the needs of the end-users of his projects. This ensures functionality and underscores the satisfaction he derives from impacting the future of those who serve.



"Rick is an exemplary employee whose passion for technical expertise and personal initiative is infectious and commendable," said Andrew Blankenship, design manager of Tulsa District E&C.



"He has tremendous pride in his work, which is reflected in the quality of his support, but he also has an amazing heart and desire to help others in any way possible. He is the type of employee that makes Tulsa District such an amazing workplace."



Following in the footsteps of his father and other family members, Watson joined the Navy, where he served for 10 years as a trained electrical mate repairing and maintaining nuclear power plants on aircraft carriers.



Rick loves the healthy work-life balance working for Tulsa District affords him. He and his wife, Melody, have been married for 31 years. Their son, Gary, graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a BSEE and served as a Captain in the USMC.



"I encourage anyone considering going into the engineering field to consider a job with USACE," said Watson. "Working with many highly motivated men and women is extremely fulfilling."