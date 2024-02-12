Spotlight: Rick Watson - Design Electrical Engineer, Military Design E&C DM

Meet Rick Watson, design electrical engineer with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District. He began his USACE career in hydropower branch and later transitioned to engineering and construction. The transition to engineering and construction branch gave him an opportunity to work on military projects giving him to serve those in the military and give back to them. Watson followed in the footsteps of his father and other family members when he joined the Navy where he served for 10 years as a trained electrical mate repairing and maintaining nuclear power plants on aircraft carriers. He and his wife, Melody, have been married for 31 years. Their son, Gary, graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a BSEE and serves as a Captain in the USMC.

