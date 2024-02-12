Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight: Rick Watson - Design Electrical Engineer, Military Design E&C DM

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Meet Rick Watson, design electrical engineer with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District. He began his USACE career in hydropower branch and later transitioned to engineering and construction. The transition to engineering and construction branch gave him an opportunity to work on military projects giving him to serve those in the military and give back to them. Watson followed in the footsteps of his father and other family members when he joined the Navy where he served for 10 years as a trained electrical mate repairing and maintaining nuclear power plants on aircraft carriers. He and his wife, Melody, have been married for 31 years. Their son, Gary, graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a BSEE and serves as a Captain in the USMC.

