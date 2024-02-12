‘It’s Better at Bliss’: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Breaks Ground on New Cell Tower

Photo By Travis Day | The Exchange broke ground on the first of 10 new cell towers planned for construction...... read more read more Photo By Travis Day | The Exchange broke ground on the first of 10 new cell towers planned for construction across Fort Bliss, bringing improved wireless connectivity and 5G coverage to the installation. From left: Martin Mallady, Verizon associate director of mobility; retired Army Col. Lou Zeisman, Boldyn vice president, military solutions; Joanne Cahalan, Exchange general manager; Col. Brendan R. Gallagher, garrison commander. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service broke ground on a new cell tower at Fort Bliss, part of a significant Quality-of-Life improvement for Soldiers, their families, personnel and visitors at the U.S. Army installation. The Exchange and military community celebrated the project at a groundbreaking Feb. 14.



The tower, next to William Beaumont Army Medical Center and nicknamed “Butterfield” for the nearby Butterfield Trail Golf Club, brings 5G connectivity for Verizon’s network.



Lack of reliable cell service had been a long-standing challenge at Fort Bliss, receiving regular attention in surveys and at town halls.



The cell tower, constructed by Boldyn Networks, ties in directly with the installation’s “It’s Better at Bliss” campaign, which aims to educate the Fort Bliss community about services, events, improvement projects and more that directly enhance Quality-of-Life for Soldiers, their families and other personnel across the installation.



A golden shovel ceremony was attended by Col. Brendan R. Gallagher, garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. David N. Sweeney; and Lt. Col. Gino Hernandez, garrison chaplain.



“Cellphones are an organic part of what we do to stay connected with people that we care about, stay dialed in to what’s happening in the world and support mission-related communications,” Col. Gallagher said. “Fort Bliss has world class shopping, dining and recreational facilities, but whenever we asked the community what more we could do to improve their Quality-of-Life, the answer was always ‘cell service.’



“This has been a very long time coming and we are deeply grateful to everybody who made this happen to bring a marked improvement to the Fort Bliss Quality-of-Life.”



Joining from the Exchange, Boldyn and Verizon were Ronny Rexrode, Exchange Western region senior vice president; Christine Harlan, Exchange Southwest region vice president; Joanne Cahalan, Fort Bliss Exchange general manager; retired Army Col. Lou Zeisman, Boldyn senior director and military liaison; Vincent Bacchi, Boldyn senior director of site acquisition; Chris Manley, Boldyn site acquisition project manager; and Martin Mallady, Verizon associate director of mobility.



“The Exchange is thrilled to provide this amazing Quality-of-Life improvement for the Fort Bliss community,” Cahalan said. “For service members, families and personnel on post, connectivity is an absolute priority and is vital to their readiness.



“The community spoke, leaders listened and the Exchange is honored to help deliver the best to our heroes.”



The Butterfield tower is the first of 10 approved projects for new cell towers planned for construction across Fort Bliss, with construction on the remaining towers scheduled to begin within two months.



