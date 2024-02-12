The Exchange broke ground on the first of 10 new cell towers planned for construction across Fort Bliss, bringing improved wireless connectivity and 5G coverage to the installation. From left: Martin Mallady, Verizon associate director of mobility; retired Army Col. Lou Zeisman, Boldyn vice president, military solutions; Joanne Cahalan, Exchange general manager; Col. Brendan R. Gallagher, garrison commander.
'It's Better at Bliss': Army & Air Force Exchange Service Breaks Ground on New Cell Tower
