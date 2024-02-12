The Exchange broke ground on the first of 10 new cell towers planned for construction across Fort Bliss, bringing improved wireless connectivity and 5G coverage to the installation. From left: Martin Mallady, Verizon associate director of mobility; retired Army Col. Lou Zeisman, Boldyn vice president, military solutions; Joanne Cahalan, Exchange general manager; Col. Brendan R. Gallagher, garrison commander.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:18 Photo ID: 8241510 VIRIN: 240215-D-D0482-1111 Resolution: 2939x1653 Size: 1.48 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘It’s Better at Bliss’: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Breaks Ground on New Cell Tower, by Travis Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.