    ‘It’s Better at Bliss’: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Breaks Ground on New Cell Tower

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Travis Day 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange broke ground on the first of 10 new cell towers planned for construction across Fort Bliss, bringing improved wireless connectivity and 5G coverage to the installation. From left: Martin Mallady, Verizon associate director of mobility; retired Army Col. Lou Zeisman, Boldyn vice president, military solutions; Joanne Cahalan, Exchange general manager; Col. Brendan R. Gallagher, garrison commander.

