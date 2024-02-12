VHS said farewell to Assistant Principal after seven years

VICENZA, Italy – The Vicenza High School hosted an assembly Feb. 9, 2024, to say farewell to Assistant Principal Cheryl Tibbs. Tibbs accepted this assignment back in January 2017. While here, during her second year, VHS was awarded the Nation Blue Ribbon School designation.
Teachers, students, District Superintendents Office leadership and the U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Scott Horrigan gathered at the Vicenza Community Schools gym on Villaggio to salute her. At the event, Horrigan recognized her assistance to so many students throughout her years in Vicenza.
“Today, the high school hosted a pep rally to say farewell to an incredible community servant,” Horrigan said. “We are going to miss her tremendously, but it was absolutely a pleasure to see students honor her today.”
During his remarks, VHS Principal Marc Villarreal pointed out that through her seven-year tour, a freshman who’s gone through four years in high school would have had eight teachers a year.
“That’s 32 teachers, they’ve been through; they have also been through three principals and a pandemic as well, but they’ve had only one vice principal for seven years in Vicenza,” said Villarreal, while highlighting her significant support to the school community.
Tibbs is heading to Ankara, Turkey, to be the assistant principal of Ankara Elementary High School.
“I am very happy to have Ms. Tibbs lead learning at Ankara Elementary High School,” said Dr. Jeff Arrington, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe South District Superintendent.
“She has served as an interim leader of the school a few times in recent years, and her experience with the students, community and our staff is value-added to the work of engaging every student, every day in Ankara.”
https://home.army.mil/benelux/my-fort/news/three-dodea-schools-selected-2019-national-blue-ribbon-schools
https://ankaraehs.dodea.edu/
To view more photos visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagvicenza/albums/72177720314743615
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 10:48
|Story ID:
|463949
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VHS said farewell to Assistant Principal after seven years, by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT