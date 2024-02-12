VHS said farewell to Assistant Principal after seven years

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza High School Assistant Principal Cheryl Tibbs, (second from...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Vicenza High School Assistant Principal Cheryl Tibbs, (second from left) poses for a photo after her farewell at the Vicenza Community Schools gym on Villaggio Feb. 9, 2024. With her in the photo are (from left to right) David Rudy, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) South District's Vicenza Community Superintendent, VHS Principal Marc Villarreal and U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Scott Horrigan. In addition to the leadership, teachers and students gathered at the event to salute and recognize Tibbs’ seven-year tour. Tibbs, who accepted this assignment back in January 2017, is now heading to Ankara, Turkey, to be the Assistant Principal of Ankara Elementary High School. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – The Vicenza High School hosted an assembly Feb. 9, 2024, to say farewell to Assistant Principal Cheryl Tibbs. Tibbs accepted this assignment back in January 2017. While here, during her second year, VHS was awarded the Nation Blue Ribbon School designation.



Teachers, students, District Superintendents Office leadership and the U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander Col. Scott Horrigan gathered at the Vicenza Community Schools gym on Villaggio to salute her. At the event, Horrigan recognized her assistance to so many students throughout her years in Vicenza.



“Today, the high school hosted a pep rally to say farewell to an incredible community servant,” Horrigan said. “We are going to miss her tremendously, but it was absolutely a pleasure to see students honor her today.”



During his remarks, VHS Principal Marc Villarreal pointed out that through her seven-year tour, a freshman who’s gone through four years in high school would have had eight teachers a year.



“That’s 32 teachers, they’ve been through; they have also been through three principals and a pandemic as well, but they’ve had only one vice principal for seven years in Vicenza,” said Villarreal, while highlighting her significant support to the school community.



Tibbs is heading to Ankara, Turkey, to be the assistant principal of Ankara Elementary High School.



“I am very happy to have Ms. Tibbs lead learning at Ankara Elementary High School,” said Dr. Jeff Arrington, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Europe South District Superintendent.

“She has served as an interim leader of the school a few times in recent years, and her experience with the students, community and our staff is value-added to the work of engaging every student, every day in Ankara.”



https://home.army.mil/benelux/my-fort/news/three-dodea-schools-selected-2019-national-blue-ribbon-schools



https://ankaraehs.dodea.edu/



To view more photos visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagvicenza/albums/72177720314743615