Presidio of Monterey firefighters recognized for lifesaving actions

Col. Sam Kline and Sgt. Maj. Adam Bossart present Fire Captain Sylas Jumper, Fire Inspector Julian Gonzalez and Firefighter Zackery Chavez with the Civilian Service Commendation Medals for successfully performing CPR and ultimately saving the life of a Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center instructor at the U.S. Army Presidio of Monterey on Jan. 11, 2024.

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Feb. 14, 2024) — Three members of the Presidio of Monterey Fire Department were recently recognized at a quarterly garrison Workforce Town Hall and Awards Ceremony on Feb. 7 for life-saving actions in the line of duty.







On Jan. 11, 2024, Engine 6112 responded to a report of a Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center instructor suffering from cardiac arrest with CPR in progress. Fire Captain Sylas Jumper, Fire Inspector Julian Gonzalez and Firefighter Zackery Chavez arrived on scene, continued the CPR and succeeded in the resuscitation and survival of the patient.







"I want to thank the service member who was there. If not for her quick action, the instructor would not have survived. She performed the initial CPR until we arrived and took over. I'm not big on awards, but the biggest reward is that the man was able to go home to his family." Gonzalez said.







In addition to the Civilian Service Commendation medals presented to the firefighters, members of the garrison workforce were recognized for personal achievements and dedication to service. The achievements of those acknowledged at the awards ceremony showcased the culture of service consistently displayed by members of the Presidio of Monterey workforce.







“I’m so proud to be a part of this garrison team. Every day I see a workforce committed to putting others before themselves and answering a call to service,” said Garrison Commander, Col. Sam Kline. “This is a high achieving workforce who embodies the highest standards of professionalism. The actions of these three firefighters represent what it means to live for a purpose greater than oneself.”