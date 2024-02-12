Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey firefighters recognized for lifesaving actions

    Presidio of Monterey firefighters recognized for lifesaving actions

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Jennifer Leggett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Col. Sam Kline and Sgt. Maj. Adam Bossart present Fire Captain Sylas Jumper, Fire Inspector Julian Gonzalez and Firefighter Zackery Chavez with the Civilian Service Commendation Medals for successfully performing CPR and ultimately saving the life of a Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center instructor at the U.S. Army Presidio of Monterey on Jan. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024
    Location: CA, US
