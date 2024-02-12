Col. Sam Kline and Sgt. Maj. Adam Bossart present Fire Captain Sylas Jumper, Fire Inspector Julian Gonzalez and Firefighter Zackery Chavez with the Civilian Service Commendation Medals for successfully performing CPR and ultimately saving the life of a Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center instructor at the U.S. Army Presidio of Monterey on Jan. 11, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 18:23 Photo ID: 8240499 VIRIN: 240212-O-XY043-2007 Resolution: 1313x875 Size: 869.47 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Presidio of Monterey firefighters recognized for lifesaving actions [Image 3 of 3], by Jennifer Leggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.