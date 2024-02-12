Three Top-Class Students Win $4,000 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Sweepstakes

Photo By Zachary Wright | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three star students in its biannual You...... read more read more Photo By Zachary Wright | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three star students in its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes! The students received a combined $4,000 in prizes for their academic excellence. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2CX see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the academic excellence of three top-class school students with its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes.



Fort Leavenworth sixth grader Jane Thomas, daughter of Maj. Andrew Thomas, won first place, taking home a $2,000 Exchange gift card. Homeschooled sisters, sixth grader Fiona Somarriba and first grader Hazel, daughters of Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Immel Somarriba, earned second and third place, receiving $1,500 and $500 Exchange gift cards at the Hanscom Air Force Base Exchange. The Somarribas are the first two siblings in the program’s history to win in the same drawing.



The winners were randomly selected from a pool of nearly 2,000 military students who were eligible to enter the drawing by maintaining at least a B average in school during the 2023 fall semester. The winners were honored during a presentation by their local Exchange leaders and congratulated by their local command.



The Exchange’s You Made the Grade program rewards students who maintain a B average or higher with a $20 or $10 Exchange gift card and coupons each grading period during the school year. Students can then enter the twice-annual worldwide sweepstakes for a chance at a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 gift card.



“The program is incredibly generous,” said Kimberly Somarriba, who took Fiona, Hazel and two of their brothers to the BX each grading period to receive their $10 or $20 gift card and Exchange coupons, including a free meal at an Exchange restaurant and a free haircut. “I was blown away. It was much more than just a gift card.”



The program, now its 24th year, one way the Exchange celebrates military kids.



“Military children face unique challenges, such as frequent moves and having a parent deploy, which can impact school performance,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Maintaining good grades requires discipline. The Exchange sees and honors their hard work.”



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



