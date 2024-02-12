The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three star students in its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes! The students received a combined $4,000 in prizes for their academic excellence. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2CX

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 14:56 Photo ID: 8240221 VIRIN: 240214-D-D0482-1111 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.39 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three Top-Class Students Win $4,000 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Sweepstakes, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.