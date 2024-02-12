The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three star students in its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes! The students received a combined $4,000 in prizes for their academic excellence. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2CX
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8240221
|VIRIN:
|240214-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Top-Class Students Win $4,000 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Sweepstakes, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Three Top-Class Students Win $4,000 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Sweepstakes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT