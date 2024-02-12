Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Top-Class Students Win $4,000 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three star students in its biannual You Made the Grade sweepstakes! The students received a combined $4,000 in prizes for their academic excellence. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2CX

