Team Tyndall’s soccer team makes a comeback

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – As Team Tyndall’s intramural sports program continues its evolution alongside the “Installation of the Future” Tyndall Air Force Base stood up its first soccer team post Hurricane Michael in 2018.



Members from across the 325th Fighter Wing, including U.S. Navy civilians and dependents between the ages of 18 and 30 have engaged in friendly soccer matches. It wasn’t until recently this diverse group of players would decide to make its stand as an official soccer team in August 2023.



“We petitioned the fitness center and the sports director for a meeting to get the approval of becoming the official Tyndall soccer team,” said Tech. Sgt. Danjel Vujicic, Continental North American Aerospace Defense Region-1st Air Force (Air Force Northern), noncommissioned officer in charge of analysis and applications. “This process took almost a year and nine months to gain the actual title.”



The Tyndall varsity soccer team participates in scrimmages with local high schools and other bases in the surrounding area. The team’s head coach, John Murchison, AFNORTH intelligence and security cooperation analyst, further explained these scrimmages exposes Tyndall's players to their competition and prepares them for future games.



“They don’t necessarily need coaching. The need someone to say here is what I see from the sidelines, here is where I think you can improve,” said Murchison. “They have a lot of experience already. They need organization and opportunities.”



The most recent event, a scrimmage against Eglin AFB, tested the team’s game formations while providing an opportunity to evaluate each player’s performance level as they continue to prepare for the regular season.



“The mission comes first and we only practice Mondays and Wednesdays,” said Vujicic. “Because of this, we rely on each individual to kind of maintain their own fitness levels.”



Getting out to play soccer has its own advantages with meeting new people and connecting with different individuals at Tyndall.



“I’ve met so many people and have learned so much about the base and what other units do,” said Vujicic; “We are a super diverse team and it’s awesome. Some of these people probably would have never met or became good friends if it wasn’t for soccer.”



Every Wednesday Tyndall’s soccer team holds practice for both men and women 17 years old and older at 5 pm on Tyndall field. The team is projected to play six games this season kicking off Feb. 20.

