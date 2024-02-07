Members from the Tyndall Air Force Base soccer team plays against Eglin AFB soccer team at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 3, 2024. The scrimmage game against Eglin’s soccer team ended with a score of 5-1 with Eglin AFB as the winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 17:08 Photo ID: 8236950 VIRIN: 240202-F-RP050-1104 Resolution: 5972x2454 Size: 1.17 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Tyndall’s soccer team makes a comeback [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.