Members from the Tyndall Air Force Base soccer team plays against Eglin AFB soccer team at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 3, 2024. The scrimmage game against Eglin’s soccer team ended with a score of 5-1 with Eglin AFB as the winners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8236950
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-RP050-1104
|Resolution:
|5972x2454
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall’s soccer team makes a comeback [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Tyndall’s soccer team makes a comeback
