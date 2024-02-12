Macklin Tweedie, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division; computer engineer, catches the soccer ball at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Feb. 3, 2024. Tyndall’s soccer team is comprised of U.S. Air Force members, navy civilians, and dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 17:08
|Photo ID:
|8236961
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-RP050-1215
|Resolution:
|3990x2244
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Tyndall’s soccer team makes a comeback [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Tyndall’s soccer team makes a comeback
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT