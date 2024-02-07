Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony

By Hunter West -- U.S. Army Recruiting Command Public Affairs
WASHINGTON – “Recruiting is the foundation of our house, and we all know that if you have cracks in your foundation, you have a problem in your house.”
The honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, highlighted how essential Recruiters are to the Army mission during her speech Feb. 6 recognizing the Fiscal Year 2024 first quarter Top 13 Recruiters.
In addition to Wormuth, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Recruiting Command and Fort Knox commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, USAREC senior enlisted adviser, and other senior Army leaders gathered at the Pentagon award ceremony for the Top 13 Recruiters. During this ceremony, each Recruiter was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal, USAREC Uncle Sam Recruiting watch and Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis' coin, presented in a customized coin box.
In the first three months of FY24, the top 10 enlisted Recruiters were able to collectively contract 158 Soldiers into the Army. The Medical Recruiting Brigade Recruiters were able to contract 10 physicians to help mitigate the medical surge being conducted to assist for our recruiting force. The Special Operations Recruiter recognized, Dominique Bryant, single-handedly contracted 99 Soldiers during his three-month window.
“As Recruiters, you all are the face of the Army to the American public, and sometimes you are the only contact that Americans have with the military,” said Wormuth. “The example you set, the conversations you have, and the way that you conduct yourself everyday leaves a lasting impression.”
Both Wormuth and Davis spoke about the determination, dedication and perseverance the Recruiters showed in order to achieve top 13 status. Those honored were able to integrate themselves, some back into their hometowns and others in unfamiliar places, and educate the youth of today about the opportunities the Army provides and encourage them to be all they can be.
The 13 Recruiters who were recognized at the ceremony include:
Sgt. First Class Mohamed Kaba
Staff Sgt. Angel Castillo-Vega
Staff Sgt. Angel Zayas-Gonzalez
Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Vivas-Torres
Sgt. First Class Peter Vandine
Staff Sgt. Hamadi Diop
Staff Sgt. Jimmy Burnette
Sgt. First Class Richard Mendez
Sgt. First Class Mose Paopao
Sgt. First Class Nghiem Nguyen
Staff Sgt. Christian Rodriquez
Sgt. First Class Angel Marrero-Falcon
Sgt. First Class Dominique Bryant
Before concluding her remarks, Wormuth expressed her appreciation of the hardworking Recruiters’ efforts and pointed out just how far-reaching their successes are:
“You all have had a hand in keeping our Army the best land fighting force the world has ever seen.”
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 09:18
|Story ID:
|463460
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony, by Hunter West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT