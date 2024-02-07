Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth hosts the U.S. Army Recruiting Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth hosts the U.S. Army Recruiting Command Recognition ceremony at the Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon on February 6, 2024. The ceremony recognized the top 13 recruiters for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia) see less | View Image Page

By Hunter West -- U.S. Army Recruiting Command Public Affairs



WASHINGTON – “Recruiting is the foundation of our house, and we all know that if you have cracks in your foundation, you have a problem in your house.”



The honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, highlighted how essential Recruiters are to the Army mission during her speech Feb. 6 recognizing the Fiscal Year 2024 first quarter Top 13 Recruiters.



In addition to Wormuth, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Recruiting Command and Fort Knox commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, USAREC senior enlisted adviser, and other senior Army leaders gathered at the Pentagon award ceremony for the Top 13 Recruiters. During this ceremony, each Recruiter was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal, USAREC Uncle Sam Recruiting watch and Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis' coin, presented in a customized coin box.



In the first three months of FY24, the top 10 enlisted Recruiters were able to collectively contract 158 Soldiers into the Army. The Medical Recruiting Brigade Recruiters were able to contract 10 physicians to help mitigate the medical surge being conducted to assist for our recruiting force. The Special Operations Recruiter recognized, Dominique Bryant, single-handedly contracted 99 Soldiers during his three-month window.



“As Recruiters, you all are the face of the Army to the American public, and sometimes you are the only contact that Americans have with the military,” said Wormuth. “The example you set, the conversations you have, and the way that you conduct yourself everyday leaves a lasting impression.”



Both Wormuth and Davis spoke about the determination, dedication and perseverance the Recruiters showed in order to achieve top 13 status. Those honored were able to integrate themselves, some back into their hometowns and others in unfamiliar places, and educate the youth of today about the opportunities the Army provides and encourage them to be all they can be.



The 13 Recruiters who were recognized at the ceremony include:



Sgt. First Class Mohamed Kaba



Staff Sgt. Angel Castillo-Vega



Staff Sgt. Angel Zayas-Gonzalez



Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Vivas-Torres



Sgt. First Class Peter Vandine



Staff Sgt. Hamadi Diop



Staff Sgt. Jimmy Burnette



Sgt. First Class Richard Mendez



Sgt. First Class Mose Paopao



Sgt. First Class Nghiem Nguyen



Staff Sgt. Christian Rodriquez



Sgt. First Class Angel Marrero-Falcon



Sgt. First Class Dominique Bryant



Before concluding her remarks, Wormuth expressed her appreciation of the hardworking Recruiters’ efforts and pointed out just how far-reaching their successes are:



“You all have had a hand in keeping our Army the best land fighting force the world has ever seen.”