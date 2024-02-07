Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony

    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony

    Courtesy Photo | Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth hosts the U.S. Army Recruiting Command...... read more read more

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Story by Hunter West 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    By Hunter West -- U.S. Army Recruiting Command Public Affairs

    WASHINGTON – “Recruiting is the foundation of our house, and we all know that if you have cracks in your foundation, you have a problem in your house.”

    The honorable Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, highlighted how essential Recruiters are to the Army mission during her speech Feb. 6 recognizing the Fiscal Year 2024 first quarter Top 13 Recruiters.

    In addition to Wormuth, Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Recruiting Command and Fort Knox commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, USAREC senior enlisted adviser, and other senior Army leaders gathered at the Pentagon award ceremony for the Top 13 Recruiters. During this ceremony, each Recruiter was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal, USAREC Uncle Sam Recruiting watch and Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis' coin, presented in a customized coin box.

    In the first three months of FY24, the top 10 enlisted Recruiters were able to collectively contract 158 Soldiers into the Army. The Medical Recruiting Brigade Recruiters were able to contract 10 physicians to help mitigate the medical surge being conducted to assist for our recruiting force. The Special Operations Recruiter recognized, Dominique Bryant, single-handedly contracted 99 Soldiers during his three-month window.

    “As Recruiters, you all are the face of the Army to the American public, and sometimes you are the only contact that Americans have with the military,” said Wormuth. “The example you set, the conversations you have, and the way that you conduct yourself everyday leaves a lasting impression.”

    Both Wormuth and Davis spoke about the determination, dedication and perseverance the Recruiters showed in order to achieve top 13 status. Those honored were able to integrate themselves, some back into their hometowns and others in unfamiliar places, and educate the youth of today about the opportunities the Army provides and encourage them to be all they can be.

    The 13 Recruiters who were recognized at the ceremony include:

    Sgt. First Class Mohamed Kaba

    Staff Sgt. Angel Castillo-Vega

    Staff Sgt. Angel Zayas-Gonzalez

    Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Vivas-Torres

    Sgt. First Class Peter Vandine

    Staff Sgt. Hamadi Diop

    Staff Sgt. Jimmy Burnette

    Sgt. First Class Richard Mendez

    Sgt. First Class Mose Paopao

    Sgt. First Class Nghiem Nguyen

    Staff Sgt. Christian Rodriquez

    Sgt. First Class Angel Marrero-Falcon

    Sgt. First Class Dominique Bryant

    Before concluding her remarks, Wormuth expressed her appreciation of the hardworking Recruiters’ efforts and pointed out just how far-reaching their successes are:

    “You all have had a hand in keeping our Army the best land fighting force the world has ever seen.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:18
    Story ID: 463460
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony, by Hunter West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony
    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony
    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony
    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    secretary of the army
    recruiter
    usarec
    secarmy
    christine wormuth
    top 13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT