    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Command

    Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth hosts the U.S. Army Recruiting Command Recognition ceremony at the Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon on February 6, 2024. The ceremony recognized the top 13 recruiters for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:18
    Photo ID: 8231025
    VIRIN: 240206-A-AP390-1172
    Resolution: 4200x3243
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    secretary of the army
    usarec
    usarmy
    wormuth
    christine wormuth
    top13

