Secretary of the Army Hon. Christine Wormuth hosts the U.S. Army Recruiting Command Recognition ceremony at the Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon on February 6, 2024. The ceremony recognized the top 13 recruiters for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 09:18 Photo ID: 8231026 VIRIN: 240602-A-AP390-1227 Resolution: 5858x3982 Size: 5.1 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Top 13 Recruiters recognized at Washington ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.