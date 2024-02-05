Small Business Industry Day set March 6 in Music City

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Community Partners are...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Community Partners are presenting the Procurement Opportunities Conference/Small Business Industry Day 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Avon Williams Campus of Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. This is a photo during last year’s event March 6, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and community partners are presenting the annual Procurement Opportunities Conference/Small Business Industry Day 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Avon Williams Campus of Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee.



This event is open to 8(a) small businesses, Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB), Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Businesses (EDWOSB), Women-Owned Small Businesses (WOSB) and other businesses (large, other than small business, non-profit, etc.) that are interested in connecting with small businesses for subcontracting/joint venture opportunities. Additionally, this will provide outreach to local industry partners to enhance competition, build relationships, and facilitate a better understanding of the Nashville District’s mission requirements and contractor capabilities.



Owners and managers with small and large businesses can register for this event at

http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=rehd8swab&oeidk=a07ek83fpcqa3a8d797. Boxed lunches are available for purchase on the registration web site. Registration closes one week prior to the event, which is Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The agenda will be available a week prior as well. Copies of presentations will be available no later than one week following the event.



Nashville District has the overall responsibility for the operation and maintenance of multi-purpose civil works projects, regulatory functions, and emergency management activities. Projects consist of 10 dams, nine hydroelectric power plants, four navigation projects and 10 lakes in the Cumberland River Basin. We continue to remain in partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority on 10 navigation projects in the Tennessee River Basin. The Regulatory Program is committed to projecting aquatic resources and wetlands, while allowing reasonable development through fair, flexible, and balanced permit decisions. Emergency Management Activities include emergency planning and operations for natural disasters, national emergencies, and mobilization.



The Small Business Office works closely with the local Society of American and Military Engineers (SAME), Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Tennessee APEX Accelerator (formally PTAC), and the Small Business Administration (SBA) and other agencies to help businesses successfully navigate the federal contracting waters.



The Procurement Opportunities Conference Day Forum will focus primarily on presentations from various representatives that will heighten contractor's awareness on training and business opportunities, tips for success for small businesses, unique requirements and qualifications required for complex projects, and the opportunity for government and industry to network and forge meaningful partnerships. The forum will also address customer perceptions and experiences working with small businesses based on reviews and feedback from customers and provide the opportunity to brief federal contracting representatives on a company’s ability to fulfill certain requirements within a specific realm of the acquisition landscape.



Attendees that would like to connect with the USACE team during the afternoon network session are highly encouraged to email your company's capability statement (no longer than two pages please) to the deputy for Small Business Programs, eulanda.a.scott-shingleton@usace.army.mil, not later than Feb. 26, 2024.



Questions pertaining to this event can be directed to either Eulanda Scott-Shingleton or Christopher Green with SAME at Christopher.green@terracon.com. Scott-Shingleton can be reached via e-mail or by calling 615-736-7569 and Green can be reached via e-mail or by calling 615-490-7239.



