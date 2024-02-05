Small Business Industry Day set March 6 in Music City

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and Community Partners are presenting the Procurement Opportunities Conference/Small Business Industry Day 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Avon Williams Campus of Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee. This is a photo during last year’s event March 6, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

