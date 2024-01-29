Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team)

Photo By Cpl. Casandra Ancheta | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Quartermaster Detachment (50 QM), 103rd Troop...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Casandra Ancheta | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Quartermaster Detachment (50 QM), 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, participate in a unit activation ceremony for the 50 QM at Waiawa Armory, Pearl City, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2024. The mission of the 50 QM is to provide field feeding support for up to 700 personnel at the Echelons Above Brigade level as well as provide National Guard Civil Support throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta) see less | View Image Page

PEARL CITY, HAWAII - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 50th Quartermaster Detachment (50 QM), 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), participated in a unit activation ceremony on Feb. 3, 2024.



The activation of a new Quartermaster Detachment in Hawaii is part of a nationwide Army transition effort to adapt to new challenges on the current battlefield.



“In a strategic move to bolster the nation’s defense capabilities and address emerging security challenges, the Hawaii Army National Guard officially activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment, Field Feeding Team, today,” said U.S. Army Col. Barbara P. Tucker, commander of the 103 TC, HIARNG.



The new 50th Quartermaster Detachment will be able to provide rapid field feeding support to a large number of Soldiers in a more rapid method.



“The activation comes amid a rapidly changing threat landscape, marked by technological advancements and requiring a more agile and adaptable response,” said Tucker.



U.S. Army Capt. Cliff Yim, the commander of the 50 QM mentioned that the new unit Soldiers originated from both the Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group (TASMG) and Battalion Support Battalion, HIARNG. The mission for these Soldiers will be providing field feeding support for Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers as well as providing civil support throughout Hawaii.



“There are 15 of you, but you support up to 700 people,” said Yim. “That is a 45-times return, so keep your heads held high because you are the 50th Quartermaster.”



The newly activated 50 QM has prestigious roots stemming from the Field Feeding Section of Company B, 1109th TASMG, and is the second new unit HIARNG has stood up within the last two years.



“You guys pave the way for the future of culinary within the National Guard and especially within Hawaii,” said Tucker during an award ceremony. “We have a lot of good talents here, good job.”



“This activation ceremony is also significant because it marks yet another milestone in the growth of the Hawaii National Guard’s domestic operations capability,” said Tucker.