    Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team) [Image 6 of 6]

    Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team)

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Capt. Cliff Yim, commander of the 50th Quartermaster Detachment (50 QM), 103rd Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, delivers a speech during a unit activation ceremony for the 50 QM at Waiawa Armory, Pearl City, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2024. The mission of the 50 QM is to provide field feeding support for up to 700 personnel at the Echelons Above Brigade level as well as provide National Guard Civil Support throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 19:35
    Photo ID: 8224479
    VIRIN: 240204-Z-MA694-1209
    Resolution: 5778x3852
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US
