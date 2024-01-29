Hawaii Army National Guard Activates 50th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding Team)

U.S. Army Col. Barbara P. Tucker, commander of the 103rd Troop Command (103 TC), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), gives remarks during a unit activation ceremony for the 50th Quartermaster Detachment, 103TC, HIARNG, at Waiawa Armory, Pearl City, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2024. The mission of the 50 QM is to provide field feeding support for up to 700 personnel at the Echelons Above Brigade level as well as provide National Guard Civil Support throughout Hawaii. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Casandra B. Ancheta)

