Team Andrews commemorates Consolidated Communications Center topping out ceremony

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, 844th Communications Group, 89th Airlift Support Group, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron and Balfour Beatty contractors commemorated a construction milestone for Andrews’ Consolidated Communications Center reaching its full height, Jan. 10.



The ‘topping out ceremony,’ as the building construction event is traditionally known, celebrated progress toward the improved capabilities that the new building will facilitate for the National Capital Region.



“I joined the team in August 2023. Construction had just begun, and we kept pressing forward and remained determined to get this project up and running,” remarked Jordan Givens, Balfour Beatty project engineer. “Despite the misconception, it’s not the completion of the roof, the topping ceremony is commemorating the completion of the total height of the building.”



The CCC will be occupied by the 89th Communications Squadron and 744th Communications Squadron and will serve more than 27,000 Air Force members throughout the National Capital Region. The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Tech Control Facility will also be located in the CCC, with more than 55,000 circuits coursing through the facility.



Currently, communications personnel are occupying buildings built in 1951 and 1962 that have required costly maintenance. The CCC will provide ventilation and size improvements, more cleanliness for modern technology, and it consolidates capabilities that were previously spread between two facilities.



Anna Santos de Dios, 844th Communications Group deputy director, shared, “The Consolidated Communications Center will not only ensure reliable communications for senior leaders and supported customers across Andrews, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and the Pentagon, it will also provide a safer, cleaner working environment for our Airmen in the long term.”



The CCC will update the Air Force’s regional digital infrastructure; construction is expected to be completed in 2025, followed by outfitting to support full operational capability in the fall of 2026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 16:26 Story ID: 462674 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Andrews commemorates Consolidated Communications Center topping out ceremony, by SrA Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.