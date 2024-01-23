127th Wing Asks "What's Your Why?

Master Sgt. Chandra Corrado wants to know your “why.”



Now the retention manager for the 127th Wing, Corrado has spent most of her 20-plus year career with the Michigan Air National Guard serving in various capacities in the recruiting or retention offices. As the retention manager, her primary responsibility is discussing career options with 127th Wing airmen who are on the fence about continuing their military career.



“I want to know, ‘what’s your why?’” Corrado said. “Why do you want to leave the military, what are you future goals?” When people enlist, they have a ‘why.’ As you grow and move into a different phase in your life, your why changes. And a lot of times, there’s a path in the Air National Guard that can answer that why, but you may not be aware of it.”



For example, Corrado said, Airmen often do not know about educational benefits that may be available to them – or to their children.



“I think most people know that there are educational benefits from being in the military, but a lot of people don’t know exactly what those benefits are or how to plug in to them,” she said.



Corrado was recently joined in the retention office by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Sladdovich. The two NCOs have very different career paths. While Corrado has been in recruiting and retention almost her entire career, Sladdovich has had a more varied background. She started with an initial enlistment on active duty in the Navy. After a break in service of more than 10 years, she enlisted in the Michigan Air National Guard, primarily seeking assistance to go back to college. She then worked on a joint assignment at state headquarters, completed a short tour working in an administrative position in England and then joined the retention office at Selfridge in 2023.



“I tell people to ask about the opportunities, to be open to it,” she said. “The Air National Guard has many different opportunities and I don’t think that people are always aware of the options that exist. Talk to your leadership, is there a different schedule that works for you or maybe it is to cross-train into a new opportunity. We have so many good people out here on the base and we need those people to continue their service.”



To help wing Airmen better understand their educational benefits, Corrado will offer a brief on Sunday of the March training drill, time to be determined.



“There are state benefits and several types of federal benefits that individuals may be eligible for. We want to help Airmen maximize their benefits,” she said.



The wing’s retention office is a component of the 127th Force Support Squadron. The office is located on the main floor of Building 304 and may be reached by calling (586) 239-4031.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 08:43 Story ID: 462577 Location: MI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 127th Wing Asks "What's Your Why?, by SMSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.