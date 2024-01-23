Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Asks 'What's Your Why?"

    127th Wing Asks 'What's Your Why?"

    MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mohammed Alkhuzaee, a member of the 127th Civil Engineer Squadron, completes some paperwork with Master Sgt. Chandra Corrado at the 127th Wing Retention Office at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2024. Corrado is the wing’s retention manager and she works with Airmen to tap into benefits or new opportunities to allow them to continue their military career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

