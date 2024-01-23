127th Wing Asks 'What's Your Why?"

Senior Airman Mohammed Alkhuzaee, a member of the 127th Civil Engineer Squadron, completes some paperwork with Master Sgt. Chandra Corrado at the 127th Wing Retention Office at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2024. Corrado is the wing’s retention manager and she works with Airmen to tap into benefits or new opportunities to allow them to continue their military career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Heaton)

