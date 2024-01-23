Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza

    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza

    Photo By Randall Jackson | This brass cobblestone marks the last known address where Jews and those who helped...... read more read more

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.27.2024

    Story by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy – Today marks the annual Italian remembrance of victims of the holocaust. In downtown Vicenza, the Prefect of the Vicenza province, Dr. Salvatore Caccamo, the Mayor of Vicenza, Giacomo Possamai, and a representative from Caserma Ederle, Chaplain Lt. Col. John Hubbs joined other community representatives in commemorating local victims. The local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mediterranean 8862 from Caserma Ederle, was also present to render honors.
    The event started in front of the Teatro Olimpico where in 1944 Jews and those who helped them, were rounded up to depart on a “death train” headed for concentration camps in Germany and Poland. The more than 100 attendees walked to the four most recent locations where holocaust memorial cobblestones are placed in front of the last known addresses of the Jews or people who helped them, who lived in Vicenza.
    The brass cobblestones were started in Germany, by artist Gunter Demnig and since 1992 he has made 100,000 of them. The “Stolperstein”, as they were first called in Germany, are four inches by four inches and embossed with the names and dates of deportation and date and means of death in many instances. As of 2016, they are located in 1,200 towns and cities throughout Europe.
    Today’s ceremony also included local Italian high school students reading short biographies about the victims. This is in line with Demnig’s goal to respect living relatives of the victims, and to educate future generations.
    Possamai said the city plans to place more of these stones in memory of other local people who were deported during World War II.
    The addresses of the “Pietre d’inciampo” as they are called in Italian, are at:
    Piero Franco, Contra Porta Santa Lucia 44
    Torquato Fraccon and Franco Fraccon, Contra Santa Corona 25
    Guido Orvieto and Angelina Caivano Orvieto, Corso Palladio 84
    Carlo Crico, Piazza delle Erbe 45

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 12:37
    Story ID: 462569
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza, by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza
    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza
    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza
    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza
    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza
    Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT