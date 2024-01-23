This brass cobblestone marks the last known address where Jews and those who helped them lived before deportation during World War II.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 01.27.2024 13:02 Photo ID: 8213080 VIRIN: 240127-A-LR291-8969 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.15 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holocaust Remembrance in Vicenza, by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.