U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith | Maldives Chief of Defence Lt. Gen. Abdul Raheem, U.S. Ambassador to the Maldives Hugo Yon, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino, and senior military members and staff take a photo at a ceremony at Maldives National Defence Forces Headquarters in Malé, Maldives on Jan. 21. The event transferred U.S. grant-funded equipment to Maldives' Special Forces to enhance safety and capabilities during maritime security and counterterrorism operations and underscored USINDOPACOM's dedication to fostering cooperation and enhancing the partnership between the two nations.

MALÉ, Maldives – Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Maldives Jan. 20-22, underscoring USINDOPACOM’s unwavering commitment to fostering cooperation and enhancing the partnership between the two nations.



During the trip, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu hosted Adm. Aquilino at the Maldives Office of the President, where discussions centered on mutual initiatives for bolstering national and regional security and sovereignty. Adm. Aquilino also engaged with Minister of Defence Ghassan Maumoon and Chief of Defence Lt. Gen. Abdul Raheem at the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) Headquarters, emphasizing joint efforts in countering trans-national threats and expanding domestic maritime security.



On Jan. 21, Adm. Aquilino presented a package of U.S. grant-funded equipment to Maldives Chief of Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Abdul Raheem in a ceremony held at MNDF Headquarters. The equipment is designed to enhance the safety and capabilities of Maldives’ Special Forces personnel during maritime security and counterterrorism operations. The transfer between the two countries demonstrates USINDOPACOM’s steadfast commitment to a sovereign, secure, and democratic Maldives.



USINDOPACOM remains resolute in its dedication to fortify the U.S.-Maldives relationship as we offer steadfast support in critical requirement areas. Our commitment underscores the shared vision for a secure, rules-based, and open Indo-Pacific region.