U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is greeted at Maldives National Defence Forces Headquarters in Malé, Maldives on Jan. 21, 2024. The visit underscored USINDOPACOM’s dedication to fostering cooperation and enhancing the partnership between the two nations. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

