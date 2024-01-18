U.S. INDOPACOM Commander Visits Maldives

Maldives Chief of Defence Lt. Gen. Abdul Raheem, U.S. Ambassador to the Maldives Hugo Yon, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino, and senior military members and staff take a photo at a ceremony at Maldives National Defence Forces Headquarters in Malé, Maldives on Jan. 21. The event transferred U.S. grant-funded equipment to Maldives’ Special Forces to enhance safety and capabilities during maritime security and counterterrorism operations and underscored USINDOPACOM’s dedication to fostering cooperation and enhancing the partnership between the two nations. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

