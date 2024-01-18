A U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for extraction after completing a precision raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 10, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8203709
|VIRIN:
|240110-M-YF186-1562
|Resolution:
|5890x3313
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recon Company Conducts Precision Raid During Integrated Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
