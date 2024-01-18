Driving innovation for National STEM Day, everyday

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – National STEM/STEAM Day is a day to celebrate science, technology, engineering, art and math throughout the United States every November 8th, which was chosen as a play on, N-O-V8, or “innovate.”



Since its inception, the spirit of National STEM/STEAM Day has been to encourage the advancement of STEM/STEAM education within the country’s schools.



According to Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, DEVCOM continues that spirit through its work with high school and college students and recruitment.



“We have teams from our centers that are doing outstanding work with students by helping them pursue their interests in STEM and in a way that see possibilities for the future,” he said. “I think young people want to do something that is not only fun and allows them to contribute, but also allows them to satisfy their intellectual curiosity.”



Similarly, Moore wants those interested in STEM/STEAM fields to know that there are government programs to help drive the advancement of a dynamic, well-educated workforce equipped with STEM skills.



“There are outstanding programs that help young people get a head start,” Moore said. “For example, we have the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation, or SMART, scholarship program, which is an excellent program that pays for your education and gives you a job.”



The SMART scholarship program is a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for STEM students funded by the Department of Defense.



“The recipients receive full tuition, annual stipends, internships and guaranteed employment with the DoD, and in our case, with DEVCOM, after graduation,” Moore explained. “It’s a great opportunity and the program pays for a student’s education for five years.”



Moore believes DEVCOM has the talent that it does not just because of these programs, but because of the opportunities DEVCOM provides to play a pivotal role in the advancement of STEM fields within the United States.



“DEVCOM puts you at the forefront of collaborating and working with scientific and technological partners to enable the DoD to be a technological leader,” Moore said.



“We are a world class team of science and technology experts, explorers and developers, and we focus on empowering the future American Soldier,” he said. “We have interesting facilities, and we have interesting problems, so our scientists and engineers have the opportunity to tackle some of the nation’s greatest challenges.”



To learn more about the DoD SMART scholarship-for-service program, visit https://www.smartscholarship.org/smart.

