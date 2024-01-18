Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards [Image 1 of 2]

    DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, DEVCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, center, DEVCOM Women of Color STEM awardees and awardee supervisors pose for a group photo Oct. 14, 2023, at the Women of Color STEM Conference in Detroit, Michigan. The Women of Color STEM Conference recognizes significant contributions by women in STEM fields. (DoD photo by Kelly Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8205960
    VIRIN: 231014-A-LG032-7581
    Resolution: 1894x1179
    Size: 633.16 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards
    DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards

    Driving innovation for National STEM Day, everyday

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFC
    DEVCOM
    WOC in STEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT