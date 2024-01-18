Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, DEVCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, center, DEVCOM Women of Color STEM awardees and awardee supervisors pose for a group photo Oct. 14, 2023, at the Women of Color STEM Conference in Detroit, Michigan. The Women of Color STEM Conference recognizes significant contributions by women in STEM fields. (DoD photo by Kelly Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2024 14:23 Photo ID: 8205960 VIRIN: 231014-A-LG032-7581 Resolution: 1894x1179 Size: 633.16 KB Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.