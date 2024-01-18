Dr. Eric Moore, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, DEVCOM, Deputy to the Commanding General, center, DEVCOM Women of Color STEM awardees and awardee supervisors pose for a group photo Oct. 14, 2023, at the Women of Color STEM Conference in Detroit, Michigan. The Women of Color STEM Conference recognizes significant contributions by women in STEM fields. (DoD photo by Kelly Foster)
DEVCOM employees win Women of Color STEM awards
Driving innovation for National STEM Day, everyday
