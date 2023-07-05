Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival [Image 1 of 2]

    DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Aeriel Storey 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Stella Lee, a DEVCOM CBC program engineer, teaches children and families about air pressure by demonstrating its effects on a marshmallow at the Magic of Science Fair and Family Festival on June 10. (U.S. Army photo by Aeriel Storey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 17:54
    Photo ID: 7920007
    VIRIN: 230610-O-XR660-6920
    Resolution: 960x540
    Size: 206.89 KB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival [Image 2 of 2], by Aeriel Storey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival
    DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science
    STEM
    DEVCOM CBC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT