Stella Lee, a DEVCOM CBC program engineer, teaches children and families about air pressure by demonstrating its effects on a marshmallow at the Magic of Science Fair and Family Festival on June 10. (U.S. Army photo by Aeriel Storey)
This work, DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival [Image 2 of 2], by Aeriel Storey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DEVCOM CBC Volunteers Promote STEM at Local Science Festival
