NPS Graduates Achieve Professional Certifications In Contracting, Project Management

Courtesy Photo | Several Naval Postgraduate School students took their professional development to the next level by successfully completing requirements for professional certifications in contracting and project management. From left to right are U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Hedgepeth, Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kade Forrester, Air Force Capt. Phillip Nguyen, Air Force Capt. Mayra Hernandez, Air Force Capt. Madison Tikalsky, U.S. Army Maj. Brent Bushong, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Samuel Irvine, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Smith. Not pictured is Air Force Capt. Joseph Stewart.

While completing their master’s degrees in the Naval Postgraduate School’s Department of Defense Management (DDM), a select group of NPS students took their professional development to the next level by successfully completing requirements for highly-respected professional certifications in contracting and project management, demonstrating their mastery of the subjects.



“Being one of the first Air Force Contracting enlisted members to attend NPS, I wanted to provide a demonstration of the benefits NPS provides so that my peers would be interested in applying as well,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kade Forrester, a former Airman of the Year and the first NPS student to complete all three contract/project management certifications while on campus. “I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity being provided to me. I am a huge advocate of personnel developing themselves and their craft for the betterment of the force.”



“As our DDM warrior-scholars learn management theories and defense acquisition policies in our courses, they are also mastering the industry-accepted competencies for contract management and program management,” said Dr. Rene Rendon, Associate Professor of Acquisition Management. “These students have leveraged their knowledge gained from the DDM courses and validated this knowledge by earning these professional certifications … Ultimately, these certifications will help make these graduates successful in their future assignments.”



The Certified Professional Contract Manager (CPCM) and Certified Federal Contract Manager (CFCM) certifications are awarded to contract management professionals who have met specific education and experience requirements and have passed a rigorous national examination validating their contract management knowledge. The Project Management Professional (PMP) certification requires successfully passing a national examination and meeting rigorous standards for education, training and experience.



In addition to Forrester, who achieved his CFCM, CPCM and PMP certifications, other 2023 Fall Quarter graduates earning their professional certifications were U.S. Army Maj. Brent Bushong (PMP), U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Samuel Irvine (PMP), U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Smith (CPCM, CFCM), Air Force Capt. Steven Hedgepeth (CPCM), Air Force Capt. Mayra Hernandez (CFCM), Air Force Capt. Phillip Nguyen (CPCM), Air Force Capt. Joseph Stewart (CPCM) and Air Force Capt. Madison Tikalsky (CFCM).