Several Naval Postgraduate School students took their professional development to the next level by successfully completing requirements for professional certifications in contracting and project management. From left to right are U.S. Air Force Capt. Steven Hedgepeth, Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kade Forrester, Air Force Capt. Phillip Nguyen, Air Force Capt. Mayra Hernandez, Air Force Capt. Madison Tikalsky, U.S. Army Maj. Brent Bushong, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Samuel Irvine, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Smith. Not pictured is Air Force Capt. Joseph Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8202337
|VIRIN:
|231215-N-ZZ999-1102
|Resolution:
|4638x3086
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
NPS Graduates Achieve Professional Certifications In Contracting, Project Management
