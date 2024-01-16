Navy Electronic Warfare Engineers Benefit From Unique NPS Program

Courtesy Photo | NPS’ Fall Quarter graduation on December 15 included the latest cohort of 10 U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NPS’ Fall Quarter graduation on December 15 included the latest cohort of 10 U.S. Navy civilian electronic warfare engineers graduating from the NPS Electronic Warfare (EW) Engineer Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind program is offered via NPS Online and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. see less | View Image Page

NPS’ Fall Quarter graduation included the latest cohort of 10 U.S. Navy civilian electronic warfare engineers graduating from the NPS Electronic Warfare (EW) Engineer Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind program, offered via NPS Online and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is designed to advance the technical and analytical skills of Navy EW engineers with an immediate application to their mission.



“NPS is the only institution that we are aware of that offers a holistic EW program that consists of graduate level courses, and that leads to a Master’s degree in EW. This is one of the primary reasons why NAVAIR partnered with NPS for the EW Engineer Certification Program,” said Dr. Balaji K. Iyer, Head of the Aircraft and Spectrum Integration Environments Division at Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in Point Mugu, Calif., home of the last seven graduating cohorts.



“The EW Engineers at NAVAIR have found this program to be very relevant to the work they do. They have leveraged these courses to better understand EW concepts at the signal and operational level, bringing theoretical relevance to their practical applications,” Iyer continued. “Most engineers come to NAVAIR with a STEM degree, but with no EW knowledge … The NPS program helps to develop the team by giving them a graduate level education on EW – something they cannot otherwise get from college. Even the most experienced EW engineers have benefited from the NPS program.”



Graduates from the program receive three electrical engineer certificates over the course of their studies, all applied toward a Master of Engineering (Electrical Engineering) degree, and all while on the job. More than 100 EW Engineers have completed the NPS EW Certification Program, which is now in its 15th year. Command-funded graduate certificates and degree programs like this help develop relevant civilian talent for the Department of the Navy.



For more about the NPS Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, visit the ECE website at https://nps.edu/web/ece.



For more about NPS online, visit https://online.nps.edu/.