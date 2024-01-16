Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Electronic Warfare Engineers Benefit From Unique NPS Program

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    NPS’ Fall Quarter graduation on December 15 included the latest cohort of 10 U.S. Navy civilian electronic warfare engineers graduating from the NPS Electronic Warfare (EW) Engineer Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind program is offered via NPS Online and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

