Navy Electronic Warfare Engineers Benefit From Unique NPS Program

NPS’ Fall Quarter graduation on December 15 included the latest cohort of 10 U.S. Navy civilian electronic warfare engineers graduating from the NPS Electronic Warfare (EW) Engineer Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind program is offered via NPS Online and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

