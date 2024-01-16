NPS’ Fall Quarter graduation on December 15 included the latest cohort of 10 U.S. Navy civilian electronic warfare engineers graduating from the NPS Electronic Warfare (EW) Engineer Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind program is offered via NPS Online and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Navy Electronic Warfare Engineers Benefit From Unique NPS Program
