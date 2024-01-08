Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

Photo By Spc. William Hunter | 240117-A-LS473-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 17, 2024) From left to right, French Navy...... read more read more Photo By Spc. William Hunter | 240117-A-LS473-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 17, 2024) From left to right, French Navy Capt. Yannick Bossu, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, UK Royal Navy Commodore Mark Anderson, deputy commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews, incoming commander of CTF 150, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 17. CTF 150 is one of five task forces operated by CMF. CTF 150 conducts Maritime Security Operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure that legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region, free from non-state threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Royal Canadian Navy assumed command of a multinational maritime security task force during a change-of-command ceremony Jan, 17 at the U.S. Navy base.



French Navy Captain Yannick Bossu turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 to Royal Canadian Navy Captain Colin Matthews. CTF 150 was re-established as a multinational task force in February 2002, and is one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). CMF is a multi-national naval partnership of 39 nations, which promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.



Since France took command of CTF 150 in July 2023, ships working in support of the task force have carried out fourteen successful boardings, in which more than 16 tons of illegal narcotics with a street value of over $600 million in total have been seized. These seizures prevent criminal and terrorist organizations generating income from drug-smuggling.



While Commander of CTF 150, CAPT Bossu has also helped to spread CMF’s message through key partner engagements with countries including Seychelles, Mozambique and India. These engagements help to strengthen ties between CMF nations and provides an opportunity to discuss the work of CMF with countries not yet members.



“Today marks the end of the French Navy’s successful 12th command of CTF 150. I would like to express my thanks to all those who have continually supported us during our tenure, including Vice Admiral Cooper, Commodore Anderson, Commodore Dennis and Rear Admiral Al bin Ali,” said CAPT Bossu. “Integral to CTF 150’s achievements over the past six months are, of course, the French, British, American, Indian, and Pakistani ships that have been working in support and my team made up of staff from a range of nations. We are pleased to welcome the Royal Canadian Navy to Combined Task Force 150; it has been a pleasure to meet your team. To everyone, keep on enjoying and serving in Combined Maritime Forces.”



CTF 150 conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure that legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region from non-state threats. The core staff of CTF 150 has consisted of French, British, New Zealanders, Australians, Bahrainis and Italians; truly demonstrating the multi-national nature of the task force.



CAPT Matthews joins CTF 150 upon completion of his post as Director of Naval Information Warfare. Over the years, he has participated in numerous overseas deployments to the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea regions in support of counterterrorism operations.



“It is an honor to take command of Combined Task Force 150 and a privilege to lead this team of dedicated personnel from Canada, Bahrain, Australia, and New Zealand for the next six months,” Matthews said. “We are eager to build on the achievements of CAPT Yannick Bossu and his team. The success of this operation lies with our ability to work with like-minded nations toward the same goals, ensuring that legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region free from non-state threats and we are ready to face this task.”



Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 39 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea.



CMF’s other task forces include CTF 151, which leads regional counter-piracy efforts; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.