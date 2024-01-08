Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150 [Image 1 of 4]

    Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240117-A-LS473-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 17, 2024) From left to right, French Navy Capt. Yannick Bossu, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, UK Royal Navy Commodore Mark Anderson, deputy commander of Combined Maritime Forces, and Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews, incoming commander of CTF 150, render honors during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 17. CTF 150 is one of five task forces operated by CMF. CTF 150 conducts Maritime Security Operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure that legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region, free from non-state threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 08:07
    Photo ID: 8199866
    VIRIN: 240117-A-LS473-1008
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 879.9 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150
    Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces&rsquo; Combined Task Force 150

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Maritime Forces
    change of command
    CTF 150

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT