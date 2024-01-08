Canada Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 150

240117-A-LS473-1061 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 17, 2024) Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews, incoming commander of CTF 150, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 17. CTF 150 is one of five task forces operated by CMF. CTF 150 conducts Maritime Security Operations outside the Arabian Gulf to ensure that legitimate commercial shipping can transit the region, free from non-state threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Hunter)

