Meet Your Recruiter – Sgt. 1st Class Michael Mann

GULFPORT, Miss. -- U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Mann is the “man for the job”, arriving as the Station Commander at the Gulfport Recruiting Station in search of quality students and working adults the region has to offer.



Mann, a Wisconsin-native, has maintained interesting job positions over the course of his career, and is now ready to lead the Gulfport Recruiting Station as the Station Commander.



“I joined as a 13B, deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom then switched over to a 25B in 2011 for deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom,” Mann said. “I made the transition to 79R in 2019.”



There are over 200 jobs, referred to as a Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), in the Army.

A 13B, or Cannon Crewmember, is a member of field artillery cannon or ammunition section; a 25B, or Information Technology (IT) Specialist, installs, operates, maintains, and performs limited field level maintenance on computer systems, IT networks and cable and wire communications systems; and lastly a 79R, or Recruiter, searches for qualified persons for entry into the Army and Army Reserve.



Considering a 16-year career and broad understanding of the Army’s mission, it is safe to say Mann is an expert on Army benefits and opportunities, and he is passionate about its possibilities.



“As a young man I realized people in my life, while successful, would not be able to maintain what they had, (homes, vehicles etc.) if they were unemployed for more than a month or two. That is when I decided I wanted a 20-year career in the Army,” Mann said. “I never thought I would attend college, but the Army made that possible.”



Mann plans to add value to the Army’s greater mission in his current leadership role as the Station Commander for the Gulfport Recruiting Station.



“I hope to contribute to the Army by enabling recruiters and career counselors at my station to continue to get after the mission and develop them into more effective recruiters and non-commissioned officers,” Mann said.



Mann sees the “Magnolia State” as a perfect fit for his new residence and plans to make the State of Mississippi his new home after retirement.



“I hunt and fish and currently have four different watercraft and building my fifth as my retirement boat,” Mann said. “I plan to retire in Mississippi due to better cost of living in comparison to the rest of the country.”



For more information on how you can become a Future Soldier, contact michael.d.mann44@army.mil, (228)-355-7579, or visit goarmy.com.

