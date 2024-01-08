Meet Your Recruiter – Sgt. 1st Class Michael Mann

GULFPORT, Miss. -- U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Mann is the “man for the job”, arriving as the Station Commander at the Gulfport Recruiting Station in search of quality students and working adults the region has to offer.



Mann, a Wisconsin-native, has maintained interesting job positions over the course of his career, and is now ready to lead the Gulfport Recruiting Station as the Station Commander.



“I joined as a 13B, deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom then switched over to a 25B in 2011 for deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom,” Mann said. “I made the transition to 79R in 2019.”



There are over 200 jobs, referred to as a Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), in the Army.

A 13B, or Cannon Crewmember, is a member of field artillery cannon or ammunition section; a 25B, or Information Technology (IT) Specialist, installs, operates, maintains, and performs limited field level maintenance on computer systems, IT networks and cable and wire communications systems; and lastly a 79R, or Recruiter, searches for qualified persons for entry into the Army and Army Reserve. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army Public Affairs)

