Ring in the New Year with MILITARY STAR: New Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases Jan. 11 to 25

DALLAS –MILITARY STAR® wants to help military shoppers start the new year with savings.



From Jan. 11 to Jan. 25, shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account will save 15% on all purchases made the first day instead of the usual 10% first-day discount.



The savings can be combined with other MILITARY STAR offers, including everyday cardmember discounts such as:

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free shipping on online orders.



Shoppers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases everywhere the card is accepted, including commissaries.



“The first-day discount is just the beginning of savings with MILITARY STAR,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “Everyday discounts and no annual, late or over-limit fees are some of the ways the card helps military shoppers save all year long.”



MILITARY STAR offers the second-lowest APR among retail credit cards, regardless of credit score. Active-duty military members are eligible for additional benefits such as a 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics and a reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments.



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount for online purchases. Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan.



The first-day discount is dependent on the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



