MILITARY STAR’s new year’s resolution: Help you save money! Open and use a new MILITARY STAR card from Jan. 11 to 25 and save 15% on all-first day purchases. Keep the savings rolling all year long with the card’s everyday discounts. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Be.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 16:35 Photo ID: 8192825 VIRIN: 240108-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 800x800 Size: 198.93 KB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ring in the New Year with MILITARY STAR: New Cardmembers Receive 15% Off First-Day Purchases Jan. 11 to 25, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.