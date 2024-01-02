Meet Your Recruiter – Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | SOUTHAVEN, Miss.——U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel arrived as the Station...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | SOUTHAVEN, Miss.——U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel arrived as the Station Commander at Southaven’s recruiting station in search of quality students and working-adults to experience the Army’s journey and benefits during service and into civilian-life. Oppel plans to be a catalyst for opportunities to the future leaders of Desoto County. “During my tour of duty here I hope to gain the trust of the community and leave the people of DeSoto County with better understanding of what we do as Army Recruiters,” Oppel said. “We help place their sons and daughters in positions of success both in the Army and Army Reserve.” Pensacola, Florida-native, Oppel mentions his Army career brought him across the country over the past decade. (Photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.——U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel arrived as the Station Commander at Southaven’s recruiting station in search of quality students and working-adults to experience the Army’s journey and benefits during service and into civilian-life.



Oppel plans to be a catalyst for opportunities to the future leaders of Desoto County.



“During my tour of duty here I hope to gain the trust of the community and leave the people of DeSoto County with better understanding of what we do as Army Recruiters,” Oppel said. “We help place their sons and daughters in positions of success both in the Army and Army Reserve.”



Pensacola, Florida-native, Oppel mentions his Army career brought him across the country over the past decade.



“I have been serving in the Army for 13 years and the Army has allotted me the opportunity to live all over the country in places such as Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Cavazos, Texas; Anderson, Indiana; and now Southaven, Mississippi,” Oppel said.



He is a legacy servicemember, who acknowledges how Army service transformed his life.



“I have grown up in a military family and felt the need to serve and make a better life for me and my family,” Oppel said. “The Army has made me become a more responsible and reliable person and someone my son and daughter can look up too.”



Oppel has had awe-inspiring tours of duty that have brought forth “amazing experiences”, which may have never occurred until joining the Army. Before becoming a Recruiter, Oppel’s job was Air Defense Artillery.



“I have deployed to Qatar where I conducted Air Defense operations,” Oppel said. “While I was stationed at Fort Lewis, I was given the opportunity to climb Mt. Rainer, which was an amazing experience.”



Desoto County seems to be good fit for his recruiting and retirement plans.



“I plan to retire from the Army in 2030 and become a history teacher for high school aged students and also coach baseball,” Oppel said. “My hobbies consist of anything outside. I love to fish, hunt, BBQ and just enjoy experiencing life.”



For more information on how you can become a Future Soldier, contact scott.l.oppel.mil@army.mil (662)-892-0178, or visit goarmy.com.



-30-