Meet Your Recruiter – Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.——U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel arrived as the Station Commander at Southaven’s recruiting station in search of quality students and working-adults to experience the Army’s journey and benefits during service and into civilian-life.



Oppel plans to be a catalyst for opportunities to the future leaders of Desoto County.



“During my tour of duty here I hope to gain the trust of the community and leave the people of DeSoto County with better understanding of what we do as Army Recruiters,” Oppel said. “We help place their sons and daughters in positions of success both in the Army and Army Reserve.”



Pensacola, Florida-native, Oppel mentions his Army career brought him across the country over the past decade. (Photo by: Sgt. 1st Class Scott Oppel)

