Montana Army National Guard General Officer Promotion

Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Touchette | Brigadier General Renea Dorvall’s family pinned her with her current rank at a promotion ceremony held in the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center auditorium on Jan. 6, 2023. Dorvall serves as the Assistant Adjutant General - Army and as commander of the Montana Army National Guard. see less | View Image Page