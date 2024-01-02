Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana Army National Guard General Officer Promotion

    Montana Army National Guard General Officer Promotion

    Brigadier General Renea Dorvall's family pinned her with her current rank at a

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Story by Maj. Ryan Finnegan 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Dorvall currently serves as the Commander of the Montana Army National Guard. She joined the Montana Guard in 1987 and received her commission from the Montana Officer Candidate School in 1993. Prior assignments include the Director of Operations and Training for the Montana Army National Guard, Commander of the 1889th Regional Support Group in Butte and the Commander of the 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Billings.

    The ceremony is open to the public.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 13:45
    Story ID: 461427
    Location: HELENA, MT, US
