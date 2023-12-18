Bluff Scaling Continues at Right Bank Tailwater of Cordell Hull Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell Hull Dam known as the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area will continue to be closed beyond the original 90-day goal. Construction work is underway to stabilize the rock bluff below the dam with a contract in place for completion by early summer.

This project is going to remove any loose or severely eroded rock that could pose a hazard to the public. Because of the fluctuating status of the rock bluff during the removal process the area is restricted to the public.



The closure area starts at the end of Turkey Creek Nature Trail parking lot near the Resource Manager’s Office. The impacted amenities will be the restroom closest to the dam, the parking lot that oversees the lock and dam, and any land based tailwater fishing.



The Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area’s walking trail, nature trail, volleyball court, tailwater boat ramp, shelter, and fish cleaning station will remain open. Customers who have reserved the Tailwater Shelter and feel this closure effect the indented reservation feel free address this.



For additional information, or to contact an application via e-mail, contact the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034. Follow Cordell Hull Lake at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake for more news and information.



