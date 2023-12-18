Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bluff Scaling Continues at Right Bank Tailwater of Cordell Hull Dam

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The closure area starts at the end of Turkey Creek Nature Trail parking lot near the Resource Manager’s Office.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 09:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bluff Scaling Continues at Right Bank Tailwater of Cordell Hull Dam, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Cordell Hull

